Wanda Joyce Roper
Wanda Joyce Roper

December 5, 1941 - April 19, 2021

Wanda Joyce Roper Obit Photo.jpg

Wanda Joyce Roper passed peacefully on April 19, 2021 at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia, California. Services will be held on May 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 415 N. Redington Street, Hanford, California. A reception will be held at the Church following the services.

She was born to Oneta M. Gordon and James T. Burleson on December 5th, 1941 in Hanna, Oklahoma. She graduated from Kingsburg High School in 1959. In 1963, she married Raymond Lee Roper and they were married for 46 years and raised their 2 children in Hanford, California. After raising her children, she became a Licensed Vocational Nurse. After retirement, she and her husband became fulltime RVers and spent several years traveling across the United States before returning to Hanford.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Lee Roper and her sister Margaret Ann Whorton. She is survived by her bother Rick Bell and his wife Jackie; her sister Marcia Nickell; her son Sandy Roper and his wife Erika and granddaughter Laine; her son Russel Roper and his wife Stephanie and granddaughter Kyleigh and grandson Russel Junior.

She was very active with the First Presbyterian Church and was a past Deacon. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, attending her granddaughters musical performances, reading, watching tv game shows, and traveling to interesting places. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a social butterfly with a bubbly personality who enjoyed talking with everyone. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends!

