Wanda Green
0 entries

Wanda Green

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wanda Lynne Green

December 3, 1943 - February 26, 2020

Wanda was born Dec. 3, 1943 to Almus and Juanita Helm in Kingsburg and passed away Feb. 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Green of 52 years her mother and father and 3 brothers Mark, Matthew and Robin Helm. She was a devout Jehovah's witness and never wavered in her faith. She was a loving mother, nana, and great nana. She is survived by her sons Rick Green of Fresno, David and Tisha Green of Kingsburg. 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Wanda was loved by all and will be dearly missed but one day we will be together again on a paradise earth.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News