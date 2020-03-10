Wanda Green

Wanda Lynne Green
December 3, 1943 - February 26, 2020
Wanda was born Dec. 3, 1943 to Almus and Juanita Helm in Kingsburg and passed away Feb. 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Green of 52 years her mother and father and 3 brothers Mark, Matthew and Robin Helm. She was a devout Jehovah's witness and never wavered in her faith. She was a loving mother, nana, and great nana. She is survived by her sons Rick Green of Fresno, David and Tisha Green of Kingsburg. 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Wanda was loved by all and will be dearly missed but one day we will be together again on a paradise earth.
