Wanda Faye Walton
February 10, 1934 - February 1, 2020
Wanda Walton, 85 of Hanford was called home on Saturday, February 1, 2020
Viewing on February 11, 2020 at Peoples Funeral Chapel 501 N Douty St 9 - 10:30 AM A memorial of her life will be held at PCG 323 E. 11th St. 11-12 Graveside service at Hanford Cemetary 12:15 - 12:45
