Wanda Faye Walton

February 10, 1934 - February 1, 2020

Wanda Walton, 85 of Hanford was called home on Saturday, February 1, 2020

Viewing on February 11, 2020 at Peoples Funeral Chapel 501 N Douty St 9 - 10:30 AM A memorial of her life will be held at PCG 323 E. 11th St. 11-12 Graveside service at Hanford Cemetary 12:15 - 12:45

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Walton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

