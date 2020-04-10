Wanda Fay (Huffman) Koelewyn
April 13, 1930-March 17, 2020
Wanda Fay (Huffman) Koelewyn, 89, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020 just shy of her 90th birthday. She was born April 13, 1930 to Leslie and Georgia Huffman in Arkansas. At age five, she moved to Central California which became her home.
On April 14, 1950 Wanda Fay married Cornelius Koelewyn. They enjoyed 60 wonderful years together and were blessed with three sons: Don, Rick, and Darryl.
She worked at JC Penney and Kings Credit Bureau, but excelled as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and exceptional hostess. Her door was always open, delicious food was served, and the conversation enjoyable. Always generous, she shared her bingo winnings with her great grandchildren and purchased extra Christmas presents in case someone brought a friend.She was a member of the First Christian Reformed Church of Hanford and attended Coffee Break Bible study.
She will be remembered not just for her candy bars but for the way she took pride in her family and made each feel special. She lived well, laughed often, and loved deeply.
She is survived by her sons: Don (Deanna), Rick (Lori), and Darryl (Candi); eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius and her siblings. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Steve Koelewyn and sister-in-law, Marie Veenendaal.
Due to the current health situation a memorial in her honor will be held at a future date.
