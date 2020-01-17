Walter Lee Doyle
May 18, 1927 – January 8, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Walter Lee Doyle, 92, of Hanford passed away Wednesday, January 8th. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 am at Grangeville Cemetery; 10428 14th Ave, Armona. Services under the arrangement of People's Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.