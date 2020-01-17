{{featured_button_text}}

Walter Lee Doyle

May 18, 1927 – January 8, 2020

Walter Lee Doyle, 92, of Hanford passed away Wednesday, January 8th. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 am at Grangeville Cemetery; 10428 14th Ave, Armona. Services under the arrangement of People's Funeral Chapel.

