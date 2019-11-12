{{featured_button_text}}

Wallace G. Cox

July 28, 1946 – November 4, 2019

Wallace Glen Cox a lifelong resident of Hanford passed away November 4, 2019, in Hanford at the age of 73. Wallace was born July 28, 1946 the son of Frank and Mary Cox. He served his country in the Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He retired from Kings River Hardwick Elementary School after 31 years.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Wallace is survived by his wife, Alice Cox and his son Frank Cox of Hanford and one sister Judy Finney of Lemoore.

At his request there will be no services. Remembrances can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.

To plant a tree in memory of Wallace Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments