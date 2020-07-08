Vivian Mattos
April 13, 1937-April 22, 2020
Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Vivian L (Arieas) Mattos entered God's kingdom on April 22, 2020, spending her final days surrounded by her loving family.
Vivian was born April 13, 1937 in Lemoore, California at the family farm. She attended elementary school in Lemoore until her family moved to Riverdale where Vivian completed her education. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1955. In the summer of 1954, Vivian was the Senior Queen of the Riverdale Portuguese Celebration. It was at the Lemoore celebration she met the man whom she would be married to for 64 years, Clarence Mattos. They were married on September 3, 1955. Vivian was a traditional housewife while Clarence worked with his father in law at his dairy. They had their first child, a daughter, Cheryl in 1957, and their son Tim was born in 1960. In the early 60's they bought their first home in Burlwood (in Riverdale). There, Vivian and Clarence made many happy memories with their family until they made the move to Hanford in 1970 after Clarence got a new job with Armstrong Rubber Co. four years earlier.
Vivian began working at Lee Richmond School, as an instructional aide, a job she enjoyed for
14 years, making many friends along the way, among them one of her dearest, Miss Nancy Plank, who is still a very dear family friend. Upon her retirement, Vivian and Clarence enjoyed many trips with their friends and family-their much loved spot being Cambria, at their favorite Blue Bird Motel.
In years to come their children married, giving them seven grandchildren. "Vavie and Vovo" were always there to help in any way for their kids, loving their grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly, and taking them on many trips to the coast and making many great memories.
Vivian was preceded in death by her father, Tony Arieas, Mother Mamie, and brothers David and Bob. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Clarence, her daughter Cheryl (Don) Mattos, son Tim (Terri) Mattos, and grandchildren Natalie (Ryan) Banuelos, and Brigid (Garrett) Glasheen, Samantha, Travis, Adam, Christian, and Abigail Mattos, and great grandchildren Lily and Daisy Glasheen, as well as Emersyn and soon to be born 1st great grandson Greyson Banuelos, and siblings, Tony Arieas, Kathy Cox, and Richard Arieas.
Vivian was very proud of her Catholic faith and her Portuguese heritage. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, St. Brigid Altar Society, and Portuguese Fraternal Society of America. She was also for many years a faithful guardian at the St Brigid Adoration Chapel.
Memorial mass will be held at St Brigid Church in Hanford on Monday, July 13, with the rosary beginning at 9:30 and the mass immediately following. Interment to follow at Lemoore Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers. donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
