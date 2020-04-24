Viva “Vi” Jean Hunt

Vi was preceded in death by her husband Randy, in 1999. Vi is survived by her three children, Jason and wife Cheryl Hunt of Hanford, Jeanette (Sissy) Hunt of Laton, and Jeremey Hunt of Fresno. Vi has four grandsons Joshua, Jared, Mitchell, and Justin Hunt, all of Hanford, as well as granddaughter Jordan Croswell of Lemoore. She is survived by five siblings. Sisters, Jane and husband Louie Oliveira of Lemoore, CA, Nancy and husband Rey Perez of Davenport, CA, and Kathy and husband Bill Reeves of Albany, OR. Two brothers, Robert Hays and wife Wanda of Scio, OR, and Jim Hays and wife Medora of Salem, OR. She is also survived by, brother-in-law Steve Hunt and wife Leslie of Riverdale, CA, and sister-in-law Dalene Freberg and husband Roy of Hanford. In addition to her parents, Vi was preceded in death by seven siblings, Sybil Coelho, Dwayne Hays, Verble Vandenberg, Carrol Hays, Joy Muskrat-Martinez, Tommy Hays, and Mike Hays. Additionally, her in-laws, Dale and Audrey Hunt, as well as brother-in-law Elden Hunt preceded Vi in death. Vi also leaves behind numerous nephews and nieces, along with many long time friends, all of whom she loved very much.