Viva “Vi” Jean Hunt
April 15, 1941 – April 20, 2020
Viva (Vi) Jean Hunt of Laton, CA, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, at the age of 79. She was born in Hanford, CA, on April 15, 1941, the sixth of 13 children born to the late Oscar and Worean Hays.
Vi was raised in a large family and lived most of her youth in Lemoore, and attended Lemoore High School, before beginning her career as a beautician at Garnett's Beauty Salon in Hanford in the early 1960's. During this time Vi lived with her older sister, Sybil Coelho and her husband Frank, in Laton where she met a young man named Randy Hunt. Vi married Randy on February 1, 1964, and they established a home in Laton, where they raised three children. Vi was a homemaker for many years and enjoyed raising her family. Vi eventually would go back to work at Laton Unified School District as a custodian, and owned her own cleaning business as well, until she retired in 2003.
Vi loved being involved with her children. When they were young, she enjoyed being a team mom and coaching the Hunt & Sons youth softball team. She was very social and always had a smile on her face. She had a special way about her and made everyone she encountered feel welcomed and loved. Vi, who was affectionately known as “Mema,” cherished her time with her grandchildren and was extremely proud of the young men they have become. She always looked forward to seeing her brothers and cherished her precious sisters' get-a-way trips. Vi also loved spending time with “the girls” during the weekends in Laton. These provided lasting memories for all who knew her, as she was such a beautiful, loving and caring person.
Vi was preceded in death by her husband Randy, in 1999. Vi is survived by her three children, Jason and wife Cheryl Hunt of Hanford, Jeanette (Sissy) Hunt of Laton, and Jeremey Hunt of Fresno. Vi has four grandsons Joshua, Jared, Mitchell, and Justin Hunt, all of Hanford, as well as granddaughter Jordan Croswell of Lemoore. She is survived by five siblings. Sisters, Jane and husband Louie Oliveira of Lemoore, CA, Nancy and husband Rey Perez of Davenport, CA, and Kathy and husband Bill Reeves of Albany, OR. Two brothers, Robert Hays and wife Wanda of Scio, OR, and Jim Hays and wife Medora of Salem, OR. She is also survived by, brother-in-law Steve Hunt and wife Leslie of Riverdale, CA, and sister-in-law Dalene Freberg and husband Roy of Hanford. In addition to her parents, Vi was preceded in death by seven siblings, Sybil Coelho, Dwayne Hays, Verble Vandenberg, Carrol Hays, Joy Muskrat-Martinez, Tommy Hays, and Mike Hays. Additionally, her in-laws, Dale and Audrey Hunt, as well as brother-in-law Elden Hunt preceded Vi in death. Vi also leaves behind numerous nephews and nieces, along with many long time friends, all of whom she loved very much.
Vi will be laid to rest with her husband Randy, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton. Due to the current social restrictions, no services will be held and the family will have a celebration of life on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https:/www.alz.org
Family and friends are invited to view Vi's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 584-5591.
