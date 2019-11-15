Virginia Sarza Harris
October 17, 1940 – October 24, 2019
Virginia Sarza Harris, 79, of Lemoore passed away October 24. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 11:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
