Virginia Sarza Harris

October 17, 1940 – October 24, 2019

Virginia Sarza Harris, 79, of Lemoore passed away October 24. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 11:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

