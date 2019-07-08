{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Nell (Marrison) Hickey

October 15, 1938 – July 3, 2019

Virginia's Angel came to take her to her heavenly home on July 3, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.

Born to Clifford and Goldie Marrison in Martin, OK. They came to California in 1940, where she was a lifelong resident.

Virginia leaves behind her 2 daughters; Janice and her husband Duane Hoggard of Lemoore and Sherry Hickey Hutsell of Hanford. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 7 great- great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers; Bill, Jimmy and Kenny Marrison and 2 sisters; Betty Everton and Barbara Griffith and many other loved ones.

Virginia was the strongest, most loving, generous person with the biggest heart. She touched a lot of lives and was loved dearly by everyone.

A graveside service will take place at the Lemoore Cemetery on July 11, 2019 at 11:00a.m., followed by a gathering at The Wine Cellar Banquet Hall. The service will be officiated by Pastor Ken McMillan. Funeral arrangements are provided by Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.

