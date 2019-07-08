Virginia Nell (Marrison) Hickey
October 15, 1938 – July 3, 2019
Virginia's Angel came to take her to her heavenly home on July 3, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
Born to Clifford and Goldie Marrison in Martin, OK. They came to California in 1940, where she was a lifelong resident.
Virginia leaves behind her 2 daughters; Janice and her husband Duane Hoggard of Lemoore and Sherry Hickey Hutsell of Hanford. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 7 great- great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers; Bill, Jimmy and Kenny Marrison and 2 sisters; Betty Everton and Barbara Griffith and many other loved ones.
Virginia was the strongest, most loving, generous person with the biggest heart. She touched a lot of lives and was loved dearly by everyone.
A graveside service will take place at the Lemoore Cemetery on July 11, 2019 at 11:00a.m., followed by a gathering at The Wine Cellar Banquet Hall. The service will be officiated by Pastor Ken McMillan. Funeral arrangements are provided by Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.