Virginia Hernandez Morales
January 27, 1928-January 3, 2020
Our mom passed away quietly on January 3rd, 2020, at 6:50 a.m. at the age of 91. Virginia was surrounded by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren, all who were the love, joy and pride of her life. Our mother was born on January 27, 1928, to Claudio and Rosa Aguilera in Selma, California, in "El Barrio," on Park Street, where the house still stands right below the freeway. Virginia was the last surviving child of 8. She was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin and Son David Morales. Virginia is survived by daughters Alice, Margaret, Delores, Rachel and Son Andrew.
Services for Virginia will be as follows: January 9, 2020 - Visitation 5pm, Rosary 6pm at St. Joseph Church, in Selma, California.
January 10, 2020 - Funeral Services 9am at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow at the Floral Memorial Cemetery, in Selma, California.
