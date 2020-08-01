You have permission to edit this article.
 July 12, 1930-July 21, 2020

Violet Camara went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.  Violet was born on July 12, 1930, in Riverdale, California to Antonio and Frances Cardoza.  She was the second youngest of her eight siblings.  Violet grew up in Riverdale on a farm and attended local schools.  After she graduated from high school, she worked at the bank in Riverdale.

Violet was married to Manuel J. Camara for 66 years.  During their marriage, they had 3 children.  She was involved in the PTA and worked as a teachers aide.  Later, she became a real estate broker; she and Manuel sold real estate together.  She was known as a great cook and loved to be around her grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents:  Antonio and Frances Cardoza; her sisters:  Frances, Marie, Zekie, Lena, and Shirley; her brothers:  Tony, Manuel, and Joe.  She is survived by her husband:  Manuel and children:  Kathy (Rick) Guestin, Carolyn (Steve) Ihrig, and Manny (Manuel & Sally) Camara; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

