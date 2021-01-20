Violante Chaves Medeiros

Violante, or Violet, as she was better known, was born May 1st, 1932 on the Azorean island of Santa Maria, Portugal. In 1950, she married Antonio Medeiros and together they had and raised seven children. In 1963, the family immigrated to the United States and settled in the Central Valley of California. Five years later, Violante was proud to become an American Citizen, and at the same time, she started working at Sacred Heart Hospital. For thirty-five years, Violante worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant helping hundreds of babies come into the world. She so dearly loved working with “her babies”; Violante 's grandchildren called her “Vo Babies”, or the “Grandmother of the Babies.” She retired from Sacred Heart Hospital when she was 72 years old. Violante will be remembered by her family, friends, and colleagues as a passionate, hard-working, and sometimes feisty woman who insisted on giving her all and her very best to everything she did in life.
Violante is preceded in death by her husband Antonio; her son-in-law James Taylor, and by her grandson Dennis Fontes. She is survived by her daughters Natalie Fontes (Jim), Maria Milton (Abel Ramirez), Adelia Soares (Larry), Reis Soares (Alfred), and Madeline Taylor and by her sons Eddie Medeiros (Gwenda) and Adam Medeiros (Amy) and by eighteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by two sisters in Massachusetts, Reis Tavares and Lidia Batista, and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the caregivers who provided a loving home environment for Violante in her last years and to Adventist Health Hospice for helping our family lovingly say goodbye to the beautiful matriarch of our Medeiros family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Private arrangements will be made by Peoples Funeral Chapel, Hanford, California.
