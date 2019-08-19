{{featured_button_text}}

Vincent Lee Quesada

April 12, 1963 – August 9, 2019

Vincent Lee Quesada of Hanford, California passed away on August 9, 2019 in Dinuba.

Visitation will be on Friday, 8/23/2019 from 8:30-9:30 at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford. Rosary and mass will begin at 10:0 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

