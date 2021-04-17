Vincent David Chavez born July 23, 1958 and passed away peacefully on March 27, 2021 in Hanford Ca.
Vincent was born to Mauricio and Annie Chavez of Corcoran Ca. He graduated from Corcoran High School class of 1977 where he lettered in Football and Baseball. He had a big passion for coaching youth football and baseball. Most will remember the many years he coached the Hanford Rams of the Hanford Pop Warner League and the Elks of Hanford American Little league. He cherished his music from all different genres from old school Vicente Fernandez to classic country, he loved to sing along and share a memory that each song gave to him. Vincent worked for over 10 years at Leprino Foods in Lemoore CA and after relocating to Lubbock TX in 2009 worked for a great company, Mueller Inc. He shared a lot of fun memories with his family and friends; always making jokes and being funny. He will be deeply missed by his family, his childhood friends and of course his newest friends in Lubbock TX.
Vincent is survived by his first wife Debra (Gomez) Roselius and their kids Amy Collier (Mike), Michael Huddleston (Stephanie). His second wife Sandra Chavez and their kids Jonathan Chavez, Joshua Chavez (Rachel). His grandchildren from oldest to youngest Anndria Collier, Baeleigh Collier, Camryn Collier, and Dayne Collier. Nathan Chavez, Raegan Huddleston, Leah Chavez and his Great Granddaughter Swayde Smith. He was so proud of his grandkids and loved them with all of his heart, they were his passion. They will miss their grandpa, G-pa and GG-pa as they called him. Vincent is also survived by his bothers Robert Chavez, Joseph Chavez, Adam Chavez and sister Angela Villagomez and of course all of his nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents Mauricio and Annie Chavez his brother Mauricio Chavez Jr (baby) and his nephew Steven Gutierrez.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 15, 2021 at 2:00pm at 1938 W. Picadilly Ln Hanford Ca 93230, all are welcome.
