Victoria Schuster passed away at the age of 83 on April 28th, 2020 after nearly a decade of battling Parkinson's Disease. She died in the home she loved with Fred, her devoted caregiver and loving husband of 56 years by her side. Born Victoria Villarreal on March 8, 1937 in Norias, TX on the Kings Ranch, Vicki married Frederick Schuster July 6, 1963 in Kingsville, TX and began a life of love and commitment. After being stationed in Kingsville and Cuba, Navy life brought the couple to Lemoore where they established a home, family and good friends.

Vicki spent 10 years as a crossing guard for the kids from Meadow Lane and enjoyed sharing with her family the funny stories the kids would tell her each day. Additionally, she volunteered at the Episcopal Church of the Savior's Soup Kitchen serving those in need. She was a member of St. Peter's Altar Society for many years and a devoted member of St. Peter's Church. She loved her family entirely and enjoyed visiting with her daughters and grandchildren. She was known for a great sense of humor and loved to tease with a sparkle in her eyes right before she zinged you. Vicki was a loving wife, mother and adoring grandmother and will be greatly missed by those who loved her. Her granddaughter, Rebecca summed it up best, "She was my favorite person."