Victor C. Gomes
October 14,1976-March 2, 2020
On October 14, 1976 Victor C. Gomes was born to Jose and Januaria in Teceira, Azores. In 1980, at the age of four years old Victor came with his parents to the United States and settled in Hanford, California. He attended schools in Hanford, eventually graduating from Hanford High School. Then continuing his education at College of the Sequoias. He was a Manger at Smart and Final for ten years.
Victor was blessed to have one son, Wyland, who was ten years old due to unfortunate circumstances, Victor and his son Wyland entered into eternal rest on March 2, 2020 in Hanford, California.
He is survived by his parents; Januaria and Joe Gomes.
There will be a rosary on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care
213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, Ca 559-582-5400
Service information
9:30AM-10:00AM
1005 North Douty
Hanford, CA 93230
10:00AM-10:45AM
1005 North Douty
Hanford, CA 93230
