Vickie L. Huyck entered eternal life on Monday January 25th 2021, with loved ones by her side. She was born on December 15, 1952, in Hanford. CA. Vickie is the Daughter of Shirley and Frank D. Camara. Vickie married the love of her life Barney Huyck on March 8, 1975. They spent 46 wonderful years together.
Vickie is survived by her Husband Barney Huyck, Daughter Michelle Drasal and Son in- Law Andrew Drasal, Daughter Crystal Huyck, Son Rusty Huyck and Daughter in- Law Shawny Huyck. Grandchildren Kane Avila, Tommy Rasey Jr, Chelsea Rasey, and McKenna Guevara. Step Grandchildren Arthur Cordero and Alexis Cordero, and Great Grand Daughter Macey Rasey. Vickie is also survived by her Mother Shirley Camera and Siblings Steve Camara, Renee Tarlton, and Tami Camara.
Vickie was preceded in death by her Father Fran D Camara and her Grandmother Lois Smithson.
Vickie grew up in Hanford, CA. She attended school in Hanford and later become a CNA. She mainly worked as a Home Health Care CNA. Vickie took pride in taking care of others. She was a very loving and nurturing woman. Vickie had a huge heart. She was always willing to help those in need.
Vickie had an amazing smile that could light up a room. She loved to laugh and have a good time with friends and family. Vickie enjoyed traveling and camping with her loving Husband. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved to watch hummingbirds in her yard.
Vickie was a loving Mother to her three children. She was a devoted Wife to her best friend and Husband Barney. Vickie had a very special relationship with her Grandchildren. She loved giving them advice about life. She was always there for them and one of their biggest Cheerleaders. Vickie had a special relationship with her Mother, as they kept in touch daily.
Vickie will be remembered for her love of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a very devoted Christian women, who never waivered in her faith and always trusted in God.
A private memorial will be held for Vickie at a later date, for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to to Vickie's favorite charity- St. Jude Children's Hospital
(Ephesians 6; 10-20)
