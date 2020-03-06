Vicki Lynn Hershberger
0 entries

Vicki Lynn Hershberger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vicki Lynn Hershberger

Vicki Lynn Hershberger

1949-2020

Vicki Lynn Hershberger passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 with her son Brett at her side. She is survived by her son Brett Hershberger, daughter-in-law Kristina Hershberger, granddaughter Kaylee Hershberger, grandson Jacob Hershberger of Clovis, CA, brother Bob Reece of Peoria, AZ and brother James Reece of Newton Falls, OH.

She is remembered by all that knew her as a selfless and giving person that always put other's needs before her own.

A memorial service will be held at Clovis Hills Community Church on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Hershberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News