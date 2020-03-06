Vicki Lynn Hershberger
1949-2020
You have free articles remaining.
Vicki Lynn Hershberger passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 with her son Brett at her side. She is survived by her son Brett Hershberger, daughter-in-law Kristina Hershberger, granddaughter Kaylee Hershberger, grandson Jacob Hershberger of Clovis, CA, brother Bob Reece of Peoria, AZ and brother James Reece of Newton Falls, OH.
She is remembered by all that knew her as a selfless and giving person that always put other's needs before her own.
A memorial service will be held at Clovis Hills Community Church on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Hershberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.