Vicki Lynn Hershberger

1949-2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vicki Lynn Hershberger passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 with her son Brett at her side. She is survived by her son Brett Hershberger, daughter-in-law Kristina Hershberger, granddaughter Kaylee Hershberger, grandson Jacob Hershberger of Clovis, CA, brother Bob Reece of Peoria, AZ and brother James Reece of Newton Falls, OH.

She is remembered by all that knew her as a selfless and giving person that always put other's needs before her own.

A memorial service will be held at Clovis Hills Community Church on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Hershberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.