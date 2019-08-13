Verna Thiessen Ford
May 27, 1928-August 6, 2019
Verna Thiessen Ford passed away at Palm Village facility August 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Verna was born to Margaret and George Thiessen in Inman, Kansas on May 27, 1928. As a child, Verna moved to the Dinuba, Ca area with her family. As the youngest daughter of 13 siblings, Verna learned the value of family, love, teamwork and sacrifice at an early age, and carried these traits throughout her life.
Verna was preceded in death by her late husband James W. Ford. Together they made their home in Kingsburg. She was devoted to helping Jim through two bouts of polio, and helping to start Jim Ford Chevrolet and Oldsmobile located where Adventist Health is today. Verna was the first bank manager of Guarantee Savings and Loan, a position she held for many years. Verna was always active in the Methodist Church, Y's Mennettes the very active women's auxiliary to Y's Men's, and had an active couple's bridge group that spanned many years.
Verna is survived by a daughter Margaret Simmons of Kingsburg, a son Ken Ford of Shaver Lake, also surviving are four grandchildren; Traci and Lee Krivacsy of Templeton, Brian and Linda Simmons of Kingsburg, Nick and Maddie Ford of Brentwood and Suzanne and Gary Parker of Turlock, along with 9 (soon to be 10) great grandchildren.
Verna was a “can do” person. If you needed assistance, Verna was always capable and willing to assist. She loved her church and she loved the Lord. Verna was a long-time member of Kingsburg Community Church and loved to sing in a trio that emulated the famous Maguire Sisters songs that were well liked in the area and also performed at many functions, parties, celebrations, and church gatherings for many years. Verna and Jim would find their peace at their Huntington Lake cabin that they frequented whenever possible, where grandkids would join them and sleep on the deck. Although, during the last 10 years of her life Verna was handicapped due to a stroke, the love and caring she had for others never lacked to manifest itself to all who knew her. Verna was a determined, loving, devoted wife, partner, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be missed.
Public services will be held at Kingsburg Cemetery on Tuesday August 20th at 10:30am, with a celebratory luncheon following at Kingsburg Community Church.
