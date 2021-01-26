Vera Carreiro, age 93, of Riverdale, California passed away on January 21, 2021. Vera was born on August 26, 1927 to Manuel and Marie Leal and raised in Riverdale, California. On September 12, 1946 she married Frank Carreiro, Sr. and they raised two sons, Frank and Dave, and one daughter, Ginny. She worked as a waitress and cook at Gladys Restaurant in Riverdale until she went on to work as a cook at Riverdale Elementary School for 17 years. Vera loved to sew, bake, and tend to her flower gardens. Whenever she knew that family was coming over for a visit, a plate full of cookies, fresh made bread, and some kind of dinner was almost always guaranteed. She was deeply involved with her local parish and loved her church home at St. Annes Catholic Church. Veras hospitality, kind and loving spirit will always be remembered.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband Frank Carreiro, Sr., sons Frank Carreiro Jr., David Carreiro, grandson David Carreiro II, and siblings Manuel Leal Jr., Mary Costa, Erma Souza, and Velma Goularte. She is survived by her daughter Ginny (Steve) Sanchez of Riverdale, daughter-in-law Inez Carreiro of Hanford, seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on January 28, 2021 at 9:30 A.M. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 at St. Anns Catholic Church with a private burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074, American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.