Ventura Natividad Jr
June 15, 1953 to October 3, 2019
Ventura Natividad Jr was called home to be with his Lord & Savior at the age of 66 on October 3, 2019.
Ventura was born on June 15, 1953 in St. Thomas, New Mexico to the late Ventura Natividad Sr, born in Mexico and Maria Ruth Natividad, born in Texas.
Ventura moved to Hanford, California around 3 years of age. He often recalls of fond memories living on Phillips St; the family later moved to Hardcastle Ave.
Ventura worked alongside his father and brothers, harvesting local crops. With 10 children, his father had his own crew. He married his high school sweetheart Henrietta on April 28, 1972. They had 3 children and 5 grandchildren. Henrietta was the love of his life. He would take her dancing at every opportunity.
He loved music, especially Santana, Journey and old hymns. He enjoyed listening to his boys singing and playing guitar and he was inspired by his daughter's faith and inspiration. Ventura enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and watching his team, the 49ers play. He looked forward to vacationing with his family. Ventura would read his Bible every morning with a cup of coffee; it gave him peace. He loved to share the word of God to people he met in doctor's offices, checkout lanes, the neighborhood; wherever he went he was on a mission. Ventura's oldest grandson Isaiah Ramirez moved in to help his grandfather with care and also with the everyday chores around the home. He loved Isaiah as a son.
Ventura last worked for Morgan & Slates. He was fortunate to work for awesome employers, Brad and Gloria Morgan. He attended Glad Tidings Church.
Ventura is survived by his wife of 47 years Henrietta Natividad; his son Ventura Natividad III of San Diego; his daughter Lisa Laura Ramirez of Armona married to Tony Ramirez; his son Anthony Edward Natividad of San Diego married to Veronica Perlas Natividad; 3 grandsons Isaiah Samuel Ramirez 16, Matthew Jacob Ramirez 12, Timothy Jesaiya Ramirez 11; 2 beautiful granddaughters Siena Maria Natividad 7 and Malia Renee Natividad 5.
Ventura is preceded in death by his brother Lupe Natividad. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters Alice Holloway and husband Dennis of Nampa, Idaho, Josie Banuelos married to Rudy from Hanford, Maria Banuelos of Hanford, Robert Natividad married to Maureen of Hanford, Teresa Ornellas married to George from Tulare, Carlos Natividad from Hanford, Fred Natividad married to Rosemary from Hanford and Carmen Paiz from Hanford. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ventura will be missed by all who love him. Rest in Peace, you are home in the arms of your Savior.
Visitation will take place Thursday, October 24th from 5-7 pm at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford. The Funeral Service begins Friday, October 25th at 10 am at GTC Hanford, 750 E Grangeville Blvd with Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery; 11680 S 10th Ave, Hanford.
Family and Friends are invited to view Ventura's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
