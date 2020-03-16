Valdemar F. Pires was born on September 29, 1943 in Terra Cha, Terceira to Maria do Carmo and José Pires. He was the oldest of four siblings. He migrated to America in 1972. In 1974, he married Maria N. Pires in Artesia, Ca. They lived in Tulare, Ca. Where they welcomed their daughter into the world. In 1989, his dream to become a self-employed dairymen took him and his family to Hanford, Ca. His passions included his two grandchildren, work, bullfights, friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.