Valdemar F. Pires
September 29, 1943 – March 10, 2020
Valdemar F. Pires was born on September 29, 1943 in Terra Cha, Terceira to Maria do Carmo and José Pires. He was the oldest of four siblings. He migrated to America in 1972. In 1974, he married Maria N. Pires in Artesia, Ca. They lived in Tulare, Ca. Where they welcomed their daughter into the world. In 1989, his dream to become a self-employed dairymen took him and his family to Hanford, Ca. His passions included his two grandchildren, work, bullfights, friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jose Gabriel Pires, parents, Jose and Maria do Carmo Pires. He is survived by his wife, Maria N. Pires, daughter Sandra P. Espinola, Grandchildren, Adrian and Christian Espinola, son in law, Jose F. Espinola and two sisters, Fernanda Martins and Alice P. Nanques.
A Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5-7 pm at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford. The Rosary and Graveside Service will take place Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 9:30 am all at Calvary Cemetery; 11680 S 10th Ave, Hanford.
Family and Friends are invited to view Valdemar's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.