Tony Eugene “Bill” Brum
November 5, 1926 – April 26, 2020
Bill passed away on Sunday April 26th in Hanford, CA from natural causes at the age of 93. He was born in Riverdale, CA to Julia and John Brum on November 5th , 1926.
Bill was a lifelong farmer who upon his retirement at age 70, enjoyed spending time with his family and trips to Morro Bay.
Bill was a devoted husband, a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, LaVerne Brum, brother John and sisters Mary Santosand Lena Armas.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Deby Brum; granddaughters, Allison and Ashley; son and daughter-in-law Mike and Teresa Brum and grandson Alex.
Regrettably, due to the current mandates on social distancing and gatherings as a result of the Covid 19 virus, there will only be a private immediate family graveside service. We hope to have a celebration of Bill's life for family and friends at a later date and time.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.