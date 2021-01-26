Tony Anthony Lee Roy Bettencourt

Tony was called home on January 18, 2021.
He was born to Tony & Mary (Thomas) Bettencourt on June 11, 1937.
Tony was raised in Hanford, attending local schools and graduating from Hanford High School in the Class of 1956.
Having a passion for building maintenance, he established a successful career in the industry. He was the owner and operator of Anthony's Carpet Cleaning for many years.
Tony loved meeting people and making friends. His business allowed him to do just that.
When he wasn't working, you could find him on his houseboat, smoking his favorite pipe with a fishing pole in the water. Watching football, baseball and listening to his music collection were another of his favorite pastimes.
To know Tony is to know of his ability to tell a great story and his unfailing quick wit and humor.
He had a story for everyone and they will forever have one to tell of him.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda (Robertson) Bettencourt, and his brothers Willie and Robert.
Those left to keep his memory alive include sister Pat Verhaege, brother Norman (Della) Bettencourt, step granddaughter Taylor Robertson, cousin Jean Stimpson, numerous Nephews and Nieces, Great Nephews and Nieces, extended family and countless friends.
There will be a private family celebration of life at his niece Creos home, a place he loved.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tonys memory to American Cancer Society.
