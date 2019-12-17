{{featured_button_text}}
Toni Arlene Gotterson

Toni Arlene Gotterson

January 16, 1953 – December 13, 2019

Toni Gotterson of Lemoore passed away on Friday, December 13th at the age of 66. Toni was born in Bainbridge, Maryland to Anthony and Helen Baumgartner. They moved to Lemoore in the early 60s where Toni attended elementary school and graduated from Lemoore High School. Toni worked at NAS Lemoore in civil service. She was a highly devoted mother and grandmother. She loved her family deeply and did everything she could to make sure that they knew they were her number one priority in life.

Toni is survived by her husband of 37 years Robert Gotterson, 1 son: Brandon Anthony Gotterson of Lemoore, 1 Granddaughter: Emily Frey Williams of Lemoore. She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Helen Baumgartner and her son Christopher Williams.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 23 at 3:30 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Friends who wish can make donations in Toni's memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 340 W. Fallbrook Ave. Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.

To plant a tree in memory of Toni Gotterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments