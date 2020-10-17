Timothy Paul Johnson, age 60, of Lemoore, CA died on Saturday, October 10th. Born October 24th, 1959 in Whiteville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late David Paul Johnson and Delma Rae Ward.
He is survived by his wife: Terry Johnson; his two sons: Cody Johnson of Folsom, CA, Seth Johnson of Las Vegas, NV; and his Brother: Ronald Johnson of Atoka, TN; and his grandchildren: Charlie Johnson and Violette Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter: Presley Johnson.
Mr. Johnson served in the US Navy for 20 years as an avionics technician before retiring. He was a teacher for 5 years at Kings Christian High School, and then worked as an electronics technician for the National Weather Service for 14 years.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 19th, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. 1:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore, followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M.
