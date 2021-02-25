Timothy Delray Hoins
52 years old
Born April 24, 1968 in Hastings, Nebraska
Died February 19, 2021in Hanford, California
Tims main goal in life was to serve Jesus and encourage others to be brothers and sisters in Christ. He was baptized and confirmed in the Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield, Nebraska which set him on the course of being a loyal, lifelong Presbyterian. A calling from the Lord ultimately led Tim to become an ordained Evangelical Presbyterian minister. His Christian passion radiated throughout his career path and many activities he enjoyed.
Tim grew up in Fairfield, Nebraska and graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1986. In 1991, he graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Nebraska Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska. He married his wife, Kristy that same year. After having three sons, Tim was inspired to become a Boy Scout leader. He served as a Den Leader and Cubmaster for all of his sons.
Tim enjoyed pheasant hunting with his dad growing up. He then shared that experience with his boys walking a field on many cool, damp Nebraska Fall mornings. He was a gun enthusiast. Range time with his sons or close friends was a favorite pastime.
Being an active community member came from his servant's heart. He never missed an opportunity to coach his boy's various sports teams, work the Bennington High School concession stand, help build, assemble, and tear down multiple One Act Play sets, or assist with community fun runs or youth activities. Tim was an avid Dodgers Baseball fan and a diehard Husker Football supporter.
Friendship was something Tim offered freely. His contagious smile and quirky sense of humor drew people to him. He was all too willing to chat up anyone who would listen about bad B movies, Star Wars, Star Trek, and superheroes. His closest friends were his everyday rock. He cherished the close-knit relationships he formed with coworkers and church people. His core group of friends supported him so lovingly in his faith journey towards becoming a pastor.
All of Tim's life he felt the most accomplished when he was working and serving at church. When he received his Master of Divinity from Sioux Falls Seminary in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 2018, he was prepared to enter into fulltime pastoral ministry. While attending seminary, he worked as a Telecom Manager at West Corporation in Omaha, Nebraska. He always kept strong ties to church life by serving as an elder, pulpit supply preacher, and small group leader. In December of 2020, Tim was ordained and installed as the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Hanford, California. Though he was only able to serve as a recognized pastor for three brief months, his life's passion of loving the Lord and desperately wanting to lead others to Him leaves a lasting legacy for not only his current congregation but all those that were touched by Tim in his lifetime.
Tim is survived by wife Kristy, sons Nicholas 27 (Erin), Connor 21, Joshua 19, parents Robert and Peggy Hoins, sisters: Heidi Mortenson (Rob) and Heather Oestmann (Michael), in-laws Doug and Judy Prokop, sister's-in-law Stacey Wilson (Curt) and Kelly Crawford (Christopher) neices and nehews Grace Mortenson-Korth (Robby), Lucas Mortenson, Adam Mortenson, Trevor Oestmann, Victoria Oestmann, Isabelle Oestmann, William Oestmann, Alexandria Wilson-Willett(Brent) Daniel Wilson, Karli Crawford, Cameron Crawford, goddaughters Laura Heller (Corbin) and Hannah Barks.
Tim is preceded in death by daughter Emily Kay, Granddad Robert L. Hoins, Grandma Maxine Hoins, Grandpa William Sessler and Grandma Bethene Sessler.
Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 25th at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church Hanford 340 N Irwin Hanford, California 93230. It will be live streamed on First Presbyterian Church Hanford's Facebook page.
Tim dearly loved all the churches he served during his ministry: Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield, Nebraska, Covenant Presbyterian Church in Omaha, Nebraska, Three Timbers Church in Bennington Nebraska, United Church of Avoca in Avoca, Iowa, Bluffs Trinity Church in Fremont, Nebraska, Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Nebraska and First Presbyterian Church Hanford in Hanford, California.
Tim loved and supported the mission of the Foodbank for the Heartland in Omaha, Nebraska. Memorials in Tims name can be made to Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J street, Omaha NE 68127.
