× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Yuen Pui Dang

September 25, 1931 – May 18, 2020

Thomas Yuen Pui Dang passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1931 in Lawai, Kauai. His family moved to Hanford to open Cut Rate Market at the corner of 11th Ave and Grangeville Blvd when he was in high school. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1949. Thomas proudly served in the US Navy and was honorably discharged on June 28, 1959.

For many years, he worked with his brother-in-law at Wellman Drug. He made countless deliveries of life-saving medications to Hanford residents. He also provided countless smiles to Hanford kids (young and old) while working the candy counter. For decades, Tom was also the familiar face welcoming hungry diners at the Fresno-based Loy Loy restaurants. His jolly disposition virtually guaranteed an enjoyable meal. Many conversations with Tom would lead to his love of sports and statistics about his favorite teams.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Adam T.O. and Mary L. Dang; brother Adam Y.W. Dang; and sisters Dorothy W.F. Wong and Shirley Jue. He is survived by his sister Janet W.F. Ying and her husband Eugene, brother-in-law Wellman Jue, and 15 nieces and nephews.