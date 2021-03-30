Thomas Phillip Thomsen, 82, passed away at home on February 15, 2021. “TP” or “Tom” as most knew him, was born on January 30, 1939 in Denver, CO and passed away on February 15, 2021 at his home in Hanford.
Tom married Ellen Ann Straka of Maple Falls, WA on April 19, 1969. He was in the U.S. Navy for almost 21 years, retiring as Chief in 1979. While in the Navy, Tom kept several beehives as a hobby. This hobby became a full-time business, upon his retirement from the Navy. The family bee business ran for 25 years. The bees were sold but Tom wouldnt sit idle. He went to work for the U.C. California Extension Office as a Research Assistant. He was also involved in the San Joaquin River cleanup crew in the early 2000s and enjoyed model trains and building and flying RC airplanes.
Tom is proceeded in death by 2 infant sons, his parents Tom and Lillie Thomsen and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife Ellen and son Tommy of Hanford, daughter Kathy Leoni (Shane) and two grandchildren Matthew Leoni and Sara Leoni of Burrel. He is also survived by his brother Neil Thomsen (Jewel) and a nephew Eric Thomsen (Jennifer) of Tennessee and numerous nieces and nephews in WA.
Special thanks to the caregivers Roselle Martinez, Mindy Clark and Tasha Gosvener for their loving care.
