Thomas Bruce Kief
September 27, 1942 – January 29, 2020
Thomas Bruce Kief, 77, of Hanford, California, passed away January 29th 2020.
Born as Thomas Bruce Dahlgren to Alice Louise McClelland and Ernest M. Dahlgren, Thomas Bruce Kief was born on September 27th 1942 in the city of Monroe, located in Snohomish County, Washington.
Adopted by Dorothy S. Kief and Alonzo “Lon” Kief, Thomas Bruce Kief would grow up in Florence, Oregon graduating from Siuslaw High School in 1960. After graduating, Thomas would enlist in the United States Navy on July 21st, 1960 beginning his longstanding career as a Quartermaster. After attending recruit training at Naval Training Center San Diego, Thomas would go on to serve on several U.S. Warships: USS Pyro, USS Takelma, USS Quapaw, USS Bolster, USS Grapple, and the USS Chipola. In September of 1969, Thomas would deploy to Vietnam onboard the USS Vesuvius until transferring to the USS Fortify performing coastal surveillance as part of Operation Market Time. Thomas would return to the United States in April of 1971 to begin his shore rotation. Thomas's shore tour began in 1974 at Naval Station Treasure Island in San Francisco, California and would later transfer to the USS Mars in 1976 for his last sea-duty assignment. His tour on the USS Mars would end in March of 1981 but he remained in active service until October of 1982. On October 31st 1982, Chief Quartermaster Thomas Bruce Kief retired from the United States Navy after 22 years of active service. Thomas was recognized for many achievements during his military career to include: The National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 device, Pistol Marksmanship Ribbon, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Fifth Good Conduct Award, and the Commendation Medal with Combat “V” device. As a civilian, Thomas worked for American Protective Services for over 10 years until his official retirement.
Thomas is remembered for his love of fishing and his passion for music. He loved being surrounded by nature and camping with his family. From a young age, Thomas learned how to play the guitar and even played for a band when he was in high school. His passion for music was shared amongst his family as he encouraged them to learn different instruments, but his lifelong love was playing the guitar, which he continued to play until his passing.
He is survived by his children: Rey Kief, Zaldy Kief, Cynthia Kief, Kimberlee Kief-Carroll, and Catherine Kief Belantes. His grandchildren: Jeremy, Jerissa, and Raeanna Kief; Valerie Hahn, Angelika Sison, and Tara Kief; Paxton Schwartz and Nicholas Kief-Filipenko; Kavina Kief; Jordan and Jesselyn Belantes; and six great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank the first responders and Adventist Health staff for all their efforts as well as their comfort to our family during this difficult time.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford, CA 93230. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date with U.S. Navy Military Funeral Honors at Pacific Sunset Cemetery in Florence, Oregon.
Family and Friends are invited to view Thomas's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family in their family's everlasting memorial tribute book.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
501 N. Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.