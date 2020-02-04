Adopted by Dorothy S. Kief and Alonzo “Lon” Kief, Thomas Bruce Kief would grow up in Florence, Oregon graduating from Siuslaw High School in 1960. After graduating, Thomas would enlist in the United States Navy on July 21st, 1960 beginning his longstanding career as a Quartermaster. After attending recruit training at Naval Training Center San Diego, Thomas would go on to serve on several U.S. Warships: USS Pyro, USS Takelma, USS Quapaw, USS Bolster, USS Grapple, and the USS Chipola. In September of 1969, Thomas would deploy to Vietnam onboard the USS Vesuvius until transferring to the USS Fortify performing coastal surveillance as part of Operation Market Time. Thomas would return to the United States in April of 1971 to begin his shore rotation. Thomas's shore tour began in 1974 at Naval Station Treasure Island in San Francisco, California and would later transfer to the USS Mars in 1976 for his last sea-duty assignment. His tour on the USS Mars would end in March of 1981 but he remained in active service until October of 1982. On October 31st 1982, Chief Quartermaster Thomas Bruce Kief retired from the United States Navy after 22 years of active service. Thomas was recognized for many achievements during his military career to include: The National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 device, Pistol Marksmanship Ribbon, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Fifth Good Conduct Award, and the Commendation Medal with Combat “V” device. As a civilian, Thomas worked for American Protective Services for over 10 years until his official retirement.