Thomas A. Newton
April 4, 1945-October 30, 2019
Tom was born in Hanford CA in 1945 and passed peacefully in Lemoore CA in 2019.
He attended Stratford Elementary School and graduated from Lemoore High School with the class of 1963. He attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and served 2 years in the National Guard.
Tom grew up working on the family farm in Stratford. Later in life he drove truck here in the valley with Neves Trucking and WTB.
You have free articles remaining.
He built his first dune buggy while still in high school which started his love of sand duning & sand drags with a summer circuit through Washington, Oregon and Wyoming. Tom was also involved with the Dunemasters out of Southern California and the Trail Busters of Hanford, CA.
Tom enjoyed racing, sand duning, jeeping and vacationing in Mexico with friends. He was a loving father, brother & friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter Marleia Newton of Lemoore, son David Newton and his wife Dawn of Davis, daughter Carol Coulter and her husband Travis of Oahu, 5 granddaughters, Juniper & Rhiannon Newton, Kayleigh, Ainsleigh & Charleigh Coulter, sister Peggy Newton Battistoni & Dale Battistoni of Lemoore, brother John Newton & wife Becky Newton also of Lemoore.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Daniel & Margaret Lightner Newton.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.