Thereza Sotelo

Thereza Chacon Sotelo entered eternal life on March 23, 2021 at age 79. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Thereza was born to Evangelina Magallanes Chacon and Antonio Robles on October 3, 1941 in Fresno. She graduated from Dos Palos High School in 1960. On July 1, 1961 she married Angel Sotelo, Jr. Together they had 6 children: Mary Bumgarner (Kelly), Katherine Ashmore (Mike), Father Angel Sotelo, Anthony Sotelo, Patricia Sotelo, and Theresa Sotelo (Abel).
Thereza is survived by many family including her sisters, Gertrude Thomas, Josephine Davidson, Ramona Chacon, and Juanita Chacon; brothers Raymond Ambriz, Father Frank Chacon, and Joe Chacon. She will be deeply missed by grandchildren Monica DeTonnancourt, Philip DeTonnancourt, Ben DeTonnancourt, Roman Sotelo, and great-granddaughter Vivian DeTonnancourt.
Thereza loved her Catholic faith. She was a longtime member of the Altar Society and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church where she taught catechism. She was known as a prayer warrior to her friends and family. She worked as a teacher aide with Lakeside School. She enjoyed cooking, going to yard sales, and traveling. She visited most of the 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. One highlight of her many trips was with her brother and sisters in 2003 to Italy, including Florence, Rome, and The Vatican. She had a love for music which she passed on to her children. She was known for a variety of dishes including tamales, chile rellenos, tortillas, and carrot cake. Many remember the menudo she prepared for special family occasions. She loved watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Law and Order, Highway to Heaven, and the Catholic Channel. Her cat Feisty will miss her.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, March 29, 2021, from 3pm to 7pm at Whitehurst McNamara Chapel in Hanford, California. A viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:00 a.m., followed by Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary. A private burial for immediate family will follow at St. Peters Cemetery in Fresno, California. For those attending, due to Covid precautions mask and attendance capacity will be strictly enforced.
