Theresa J. Fink

Theresa (Terry) Fink died peacefully in Selma, California on January 12, 2021 at the age of 80. She believed in Jesus Christ as her Savior and is now reunited with family and friends who have gone on before her.
Theresa was born on February 3, 1940 to Mary Goulart of Tulare, California. She was a member of a large family, including ten siblings. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Goulart, her brothers, Manual, Joe, Richard, Frankie, Eddie, and Louie Goulart; her sisters, Eleanor, Gladys, Bernice, and Evelyn.
After graduating from Tulare Union High school in 1958, she worked for Sprague Electric. In 1962 she married Karl Fink the love of her life. She was a devoted wife and mother. Later, she worked for the Kingsburg Unified School district as a teachers aide for more than 30 years. She loved helping children learn and was a positive influence in their lives. She was a very social soul and enjoyed going to work every day and loved being around all of her coworkers.
Theresa especially enjoyed going to see her grandchildren in sporting events. You would commonly see her wearing a button with a picture of one of her grandchildren on her shirt. Theresa loved socializing and being around people. She loved being involved in church and was a catechism teacher for many years.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years, Karl Fink, her son Mark and his wife Robin Fink and her daughter Sherrill and her husband Seth Brown from Kingsburg. She was a beloved grandmother of Sahara Fink, Caleb and wife Caroline Fink, Evan, Noah, and Lucas Brown and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Theresa will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingsburg Cemetery on 12782 E Clarkson Ave, Kingsburg, CA 93631.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Country Care of Selma or Parkinson's Foundation.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
