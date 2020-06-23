Theodore David Fry
0 entries

Theodore David Fry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Theodore David Fry

Theodore David Fry

August 21, 1937-June 15, 2020

Ted, 83, of Kingsburg, passed away on June 15, 2020 in Visalia.

Ted was born in Selma to Omar and Stena Fry. He attended Kingsburg High. He was married to Dorothy “Pinkey” Smith. He farmed for 40 years with his brothers, Dick and Jerry Fry. Before farming, he served in the Army for 2 years, and was stationed in Germany.

He is survived by his three sons, David, Dennis, and Lee, and his 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. A small family memorial will be held on Saturday, June 27th.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to:

Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers

PO Box 26 Kingsburg, CA 93631

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News