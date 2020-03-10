Terry Pena “THE HOT DOG LADY
1933-2020
Sadly on February 1st Terry passed. She was preceded by her husband Raymond Pena.
Survived by son Ron Pena, and daughter Liz Mandiola, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be combined with her brother Rudy De La Cruz. Services will be On Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11am. at First Southern Baptist Church 1207 N 11th Ave. Hanford, CA. A luncheon will be served immediately after the service concludes.
