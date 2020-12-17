Terry Jene Thompson was born in December 31, 1943 to Ray Sanford and Emma Thompson of McCallsburg, Iowa. He passed away December 11, 2020 of Heart Failure at his home in Hanford, Ca. He married Shirley Ann Lykins June 16, 1964 at Bethany Lutheran Church in McCallsburg, Ia.
Those that knew Terry, knew that he had a love for music and a beautiful voice. He sang in a popular quartet in high school where he was honored by the Professional Musician and Entertainers Club of Iowa, inc. Followed by a huge singing career with his band throughout Iowa. In 1973 he recorded a single 45 Shadow in the Window with the flip side Johnny B Good and became a local sensation. Most highlighted event was playing at the 4th of July celebration at Garden City, Iowa. Family and friends of all ages were able to attend and enjoy the dance.
He had his own construction business building homes and doing Commercial work in Iowa. He served on the McCallsburg City Council and Central Iowa Planning Commission. In 1977, he took a job with Standard Pacific and moved to California and worked until he retired. He also enjoyed coaching girls softball for many years in Hanford, Ca.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include his wife, Shirley and his children, Terryray (Wendy) Thompson, Stacy Thompson, Sherrie (Chris) Pedro , and Jolayne (Shaun) Clem.
Proud Grandfather of Blake Thompson, Danielle Brewster, Myranda Thompson, Ryan Clem, Emily Thompson, Wyatt Thompson, Tyler Clem, Lylah Thompson, Kylee Clem, Julia Pedro and Christopher (CJ) Pedro. Great-grandfather of Madilyn Brewster, Easton Thompson, Trenton Brewster and many others that called him Dad and Gramps.
Brother of Stan (Joyce) Thompson, Loretta Hornung, Raylene (Tom) Tisdale. Terry was preceded by his parents Emma and Ray Sanford Thompson and siblings, Marcia Gjerde , Marilyn Nelson, Sterling Thompson, Jolaine Thompson and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life will be planned at a later date when Covid restrictions are lifted
