Terry J. Molezzo
October 16, 1942-July 5, 2020
Terry J. Molezzo was born in Fresno, CA on October 16, 1942.She passed away on July 5, 2020.Preceded in death by her parents Joe and Frances Ramos of Selma. She is survived by her sister Anita Lopez of Selma, brother Joe Ramos of Redwood City, CA and 8 nieces and nephews.She attended Selma High School and graduated from 4 C’s College in Fresno.She retired as Payroll Clerk from Fresno Unified School District. Terry was a member of several clubs: Charter Lions Club, Comite de Mexicano, La Progresita of Selma, Catholic Women’s Club, Alpha Iota Sorority in college and Legend of Mary.She was an active member and held many positions. She held the positions of secretary and treasurer for many years.She always went over and beyond the call of duty.Terry was always helping in any way possible without hesitation. Due to the COVID Virus we were not able to have proper services.Her burial is located at Selma Floral Cemetery.Thank you to everyone who expressed their condolences. Terry will surely be missed by all.Everyone will miss her sweet smile, especially her Family.
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Molezzo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
