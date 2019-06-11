{{featured_button_text}}

Teresa Valdez Lara

November 1, 1933 – June 7, 2019

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Teresa Valdez Lara, 85, of Lemoore passed away June 7th. A Memorial Service will be Thursday, June 13th at Calvary Christian Center at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Teresa Valdez Lara
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments