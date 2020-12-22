The essence of a life well-lived is one filled with respect and love. Ted had that, and more. He dedicated his life to protecting and serving his community, to being a positive influence and mentor, and to loving and supporting his family above all else. To try to describe Ted Hernandez, is like trying to describe a mountain scene during a first snow, there is both silent power and divine peace, from the first snowflake to the last.
Ted R. Hernandez was a force born on January 16, 1960, son to Mary and Ted Hernandez. He may as well have been born with a badge emblazoned on his chest. As a child he was the epitome of mischief, dressed as a miniature deputy Sheriff complete with cowboy hat, popper guns, boots, and a star he was going to uphold the law, even if it meant breaking a few rules along the way. Fitting, as he later lived up to his childhood dream, and was sworn in as a Kings County Deputy Sheriff in 1998. He dedicated his life to his career, and said career was more akin to a paid hobby. Through his over 20 years with the Sheriffs Office, one of his greatest accomplishments was with the Explorers program. He prided himself in being a mentor for the next generation of officers and devoted himself to maintaining and instilling in others a passion for serving. He was Mr. Positivity, ready with a pat on the back for support and a kick to the backside for encouragement. Anything less than 110%, and you could do better. So it was expected from friends, coworkers, and family alike. He lived with guns blazing and thats that.
Ted always had a joke, a smile, and a drink ready for you. He filled his life with family, good friends, and fun. He always had a comeback lying in wait, and it was usually something that would make everyone laugh. Among the many true hobbies in his arsenal, it is safe to say that his handlebars were almost a continuation of his hands, and his soul was never more free than when riding his Harley - coursing through the blossom trail, winding through Three Rivers, and adventuring out into the great mountains beyond. Life, for Ted, was a series of experiences that brought him joy, and he wouldn't stop until he'd battered all the negativity out of it.
But more than anything else, he was a father. He lived and breathed each day for his son and daughter and his pride was robust. He provided the type of confidence in their successes and shouldered their disappointments as only a father could. Not only was he a protector, but he was the worlds biggest and most sentimental Teddy bear someone to confide in, to laugh and cry with. He was a coach, teacher, guardian, and most of all, a fierce friend. His life was only further fulfilled by the birth of his granddaughter, who later would learn to run, laughing with arms raised, to her grandfather asking him to put her high in the sky. He raised her, like he raised the rest of his family, with strong, caring arms, and a genuine heart filled only with love.
Ted Robert Hernandez passed on December 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer and family by his side. To the end, Ted was the portrait of stoicism, a pillar of strength. If Ted could have been remembered one way, and one way only, its hard to believe it could be anything other than “Deputy Strong”.
Ted Hernandez was preceded in death by his mother Mary Hernandez. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Drs. Teddi and Dustin Tubre, son and daughter-in-law Tyler and Stephanie Hernandez, granddaughter Octavia Hernandez, father Ted Hernandez, sisters Helen Rogers and Betty Trimble, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
