Tanner Jordan Fraser

Tanner Fraser passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 27. He leaves behind his parents, Jim and Candace Fraser of Hanford, his older brother Garrett and sister in-law Jamie, along with his niece and nephew, Gentry and Jackson. He has his Uncle Jack and Aunt Cheryl Fraser, from LV, Nevada, along with cousins Jacki and Chris Fraser, both who live in the Pacific Northwest. He also left behind, Uncle Garrett Whitten of Hanford, along with cousins, Heather Krane, Brandon and Brian Whitten.
Tanner graduated from Hanford West High School, in 2011. While in High School, he joined the JNROTC program, with plans to join the Armed Forces. But, because of an asthma condition, he was not able to join the Armed Forces that he so badly wanted to become a part of. Tanner also attended COS Junior College, taking Law Enforcement prep courses.
Tanner loved animals, one day, his brother, rescued a litter of baby kittens. His brother brought them home, Tanner was right there, ready to nurse the kittens back to good health, posted flyers and found homes for each one of them.
Tanner was a History buff. He had expert knowledge, about World War II history, including war strategy campaigns, and how the U.S. Armed Forces, eventually, along with the Home Front, won the war.
Tanner was an avid movie watcher, he loved classic Indiana Jones movies, Star War movies, and especially liked military movies, stories and accounts. He was also, a real rock & roll music fan, he really enjoyed listening to good ol rock and roll that his parents grew up with.
He was interested in aviation, his Dad, was a pilot, they both would talk about all kinds of aircraft, from the most current military jets, to classic Piper Cubs.
He enjoyed learning how to cook, with his mother. He was a sharp looking young man, and he appreciated his Mother, picking out cool shirts for him to wear.
Recently with a sparkle in his 5 yr. old little nieces eyes, they played Hide & Seekshe was giggling when she was hiding Tanner said, youre not a very good hider.so then he hid, in a shower, and little Gentry found him, much to her excitement ! He picked her up and hugged her, this will be a lasting memory of her Uncle Tanner. His niece Gentry loved Tanner so much and is glad, that he is an Angel, in Heaven, watching over them.
Tanner was the Core of the Fraser Family Tanner was the Light in Everyones Life that he touched.
There will be a viewing from 3 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service located at: 100 West Bush Street, Hanford, CA 93230. There will be a Graveside Service held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Grangeville Cemetery at: 10428 14th Ave, Armona, California, 93202.
