Sylvia Diana (Ferreira) Bettencourt
June 28, 1932 – February 28, 2020
Sylvia Bettencourt of Hanford went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born June 28, 1932 to Manuel and Guilhermina Ferreira in Hanford. Sylvia grew up in Lemoore on Colony Road and attended Grangeville Elementary School. In her high school years, she went to Hanford and Lemoore high schools, graduating from Lemoore High in 1950. She attended College of the Sequoias in Visalia. In her early years, she worked at the Hanford Sentinel typing and editing newspaper articles. She could always catch a spelling or grammar mistake in the paper and be sure to point it out. She also worked at Joe's Locker for 36 years. Since it was close to her home she would ride her orange scooter to work, wearing her pink helmet. She was always up for an adventure and her nickname in high school was "speed."
You have free articles remaining.
Sylvia married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Bettencourt on August 7, 1954. They were married for 59 years. Together they raised four children, Tab, Shanda, Trampus and Heidi. Her family was her pride and joy and she enjoyed attending her grandchildren's many events. She was a devout Catholic and had a deep devotion to God and the Virgin Mary. She never knew a stranger and would give her shirt off her back to anyone who may need it.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Tab (Paula) Bettencourt of Kingsburg, Shanda (John ) Mello of Hanford, Trampus (Jessica ) Bettencourt of Loomis, and Heidi (Dave) Grogan of Clovis, and Linda (James) Mello of Hanford, who was like a daughter to her, her grandchildren, Chelsea (Anthony) Silveira, Chip (Kelly) Mello, Chalane (Kelly ) McEwen, Tagen (Miguel) Ormonde, Tony Bettencourt, Ty, Kaden and Bryer Bettencourt, Wyatt Grogan, and Kelli Christensen, her great-grandchildren, Blaine, Olivia, Ashlyn, Brock, Maddox, Eva, Luca, Landon, Aisley, Ryker and Rhett, her brother-in-law Myron(MaryAnn) Bettencourt, sister-in-law Carol Bettencourt, and many nieces and nephews who she loved.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband, Dick Bettencourt, her mother and father, Manuel and Guilhemia Ferreira, her brother, Manuel Ferreira, sisters, Mary Bruno and Willie Garcia, her mother-in -law Mamie Bettencourt Silva, her father-in-law Tony Bettencourt, and her brother-in law, Butch Bettencourt.
A rosary will be held at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Chapel located at 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, CA. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm with visitation from 4:00 to 6:00.
A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Mary Church located at 10435 Hanford- Armona Rd in Hanford, CA. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to St. Rose McCarthy School, 1000 N. Harris St. Hanford, CA 93230
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.