Sylvia Diana (Ferreira) Bettencourt

Sylvia Bettencourt of Hanford went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born June 28, 1932 to Manuel and Guilhermina Ferreira in Hanford. Sylvia grew up in Lemoore on Colony Road and attended Grangeville Elementary School. In her high school years, she went to Hanford and Lemoore high schools, graduating from Lemoore High in 1950. She attended College of the Sequoias in Visalia. In her early years, she worked at the Hanford Sentinel typing and editing newspaper articles. She could always catch a spelling or grammar mistake in the paper and be sure to point it out. She also worked at Joe's Locker for 36 years. Since it was close to her home she would ride her orange scooter to work, wearing her pink helmet. She was always up for an adventure and her nickname in high school was "speed."