Sylvia Charline Chin, 92, of Hanford passed away April 17 at home with family.
Mrs. Chin was the owner of Buddy's Trophies and Advertising Specialties. Buddy's Trophies was opened for business by her late husband Buddy Chin on March 1, 1960, and is currently one of the oldest trophy outlets in the San Joaquin Valley.
Mrs. Chin was born in Texas on August 2, 1928. She was the oldest girl of eight siblings and the daughter of David Chance Weeks and Eva Jane (Simpson) Weeks. She and her family moved to Armona in 1947.
She met Buddy while working for him at the Nu-Way Laundry located at 109 West 5th Street. They subsequently married on Aug. 14, 1951. Sylvia managed and ran the laundry business from 1960 to 1974 when she closed the business and began to care for her sons who were injured in separate car accidents.
Mrs. Chin is survived by two sons, Clifford and Daniel Chin of Hanford; a daughter, Sandra Dawson of Hanford; two sisters, Wanda Mooney of Holdenville, Oklahoma, Evelyn Cummins of Kauai; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside services and burial will be held at the Hanford Cemetery, family only. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be sent in her honor to your favorite charity. Service under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
