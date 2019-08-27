{{featured_button_text}}
December 27, 1922-August 22, 2019

Svea F. Jonson entered Heaven August 22, 2019 in Fresno, California at the age of 96. Svea was born December 27, 1922 in Fresno, California to Albert and Beda Carolina Johnson. Svea was raised in Kingsburg, California and graduated from Kingsburg High School. She had a career at Olson's Market and Bank of America. Svea was a lifelong member of the Kingsburg Covenant Church. Svea was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roy, sister Gertrude Johnson, brother Herb Johnson and sister in law Lois Reinold Johnson. She is survived by her nieces Kris Johnson Green and Sue Johnson Seibel and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10 am at the Kingsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingsburg Covenant Church.

Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.

