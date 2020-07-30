You have permission to edit this article.
March 31, 1954 July 25, 2020

Suzie M. Rico, 66, of Stockton, Formerly of Lemoore, passed away July 25th. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 4th at 9:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
