Susan L. Basmajian Akin was born May 27, 1951. A true Hanford native, Susan was well known and well loved amongst the community. After a year long fight with cancer, and just shy of her 70th birthday, Susan passed on March 8, 2021. Privately battling, she never asked for sympathy or condolences; she simply fought on for the sake of her family.
Susan was known by many names throughout her life: “Sweet Sue” was her moniker in High School. Along with “Daughter” to her mother Celine, “Sister” to brother Brian, “Mother” to her son Zak, and “Wife” (elect) to Chuck Forsythe, her most treasured title was that of “Grandma-Grandma”. Saying it once was simply not enough for her 8 year old Granddaughter Tenaya. When asked about what being a Grandma-Grandma meant to Susan, she replied, “well, I love being a mother but theres just something so special about having a granddaughter.”
In 1970 Susan married Doug Akin. Together they briefly moved to Tennessee but soon returned to Hanford. Back in their hometown, they established the first dedicated plant store in Hanford, Greens N' Things. In 1976 she gave birth to her son Zak, who arrived over 6 weeks early and presented one of the biggest challenges of her life. She met this challenge with grace and dedication as a caring mother. The greatest tests of her life, however, involved the loss of her younger sister Sharon (1973), younger brother Rick (1991), and her father Bob (1999).
Susan served Kings Surgical Specialists as Office Manager for 28 years. Upon retirement, she began volunteering at the Kings Art Center and was promptly hired to assist with operations. There she enjoyed being surrounded by art and the ability to occasionally bring her “Grand-dog” Hoosier to work with her.
For the past 25 years Susan and Chuck Forsythe have been happily together as partners in life. They embraced life as grandparents and truly enjoyed being “Grandma-Grandma” and “Papa Chuck”, as hes known by Tenaya. Together they enjoyed fine food, fine wine and adventuring to far flung locations such as Italy with their friends known as “the 6 pack”, France, Hawaii, Mexico and Yellowstone just to name a few. Alaska was to be their next destination.
A memorial service will be planned for early spring 2022 to allow for a safe celebration of the unique way in which Susan touched the lives of those she loved. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to your favorite charity in her honor.
