You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sue Carol Norton
0 entries

Sue Carol Norton

December 10, 1937-September 3, 2020

  • 0
norton.jpg

Sue Carol Norton, 82, of Lemoore, CA, passed away on September 3, 2020, to go be with the Lord. She was born to her parents Esley K. and Marie Brown, on December 10, 1937, in Ardmore, OK.

Sue married her high school sweetheart Richard Norton on August 17, 1958, in Ardmore, OK. Together they raised three children: Rick Norton, Nick Norton, and Vicki Norton (Brewer).

Sue was a very loving and caring mother to her three children. She was proud to serve as a military wife. In addition to living in the country and raising quarter horses, she valued spending time with her two grandchildren who she adored. "Grandma Sue was simply the best!"

Sue is survived by husband Richard Norton, son Nick Norton (Patti), daughter Vicki Brewer (Vaughn), granddaughter Stephanie Norton, and grandson Cody Norton. Sue was preceded in death by her parents Esley K. and Marie Brown, Rick Norton, son, and Donald Brown, brother.

A memorial will be held October 10 at 11 a.m. at the home of Nick and Patti Norton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Beginnings at Circle T Ranch. Checks can be mailed to 20010 Fargo Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245 or Venmo (Denise-Taylor-51) or PayPal (Denise Taylor).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News