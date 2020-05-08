Steven Thomas, Sr.
0 entries

Steven Thomas, Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Steven Thomas, Sr.

Steven Thomas, Sr.

April 12, 1956 – May 6, 2020

Steven Thomas, Sr. of the Santa Rosa Rancheria passed away in La Mirada on Wednesday, May 6th at the age of 64. Steven enjoyed working on cars, doing yardwork, and playing slot machines. He loved to fish and go picking at yard sales and cheering on his favorite team the Indianapolis Colts..

Steven is survived by his wife Sheila Sherman, 13 children: Steven Thomas, Jr., Kevin Thomas, Richard Thomas, Albert Thomas, Randall Thomas, Brandy Thomas, Carrie Barrios, Crystelle Davis, Sherrie Davis, Michael Garcia, Steven Sherman, Monica Sherman, Breanna Sherman, 31 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his sister: Kathleen Sorondo, brother Lawrence “Jr.” Sorondo, 1 aunt: Martha Sorondo, along with numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14th from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Graveside service will be held on Friday at 10:00 A.M. at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery.

“OOOTHA”

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Thomas, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News