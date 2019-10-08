Steven Kieth Page
December 6, 1966-August 26, 2019
Steven Kieth Page , Aviation Machinist Chief Petty Officer, passed away on August 26, 2019, in Madera, California. He was born on December 6, 1966 to Ramona Rodriguez in El Centro, California.
A highly decorated sailor, Petty Officer Page was an Aviation Warfare Specialist stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore in Lemoore, California. His most recent command was VFA-22, Strike Fighter Squadron 122, also known as the “Flying Eagles.” He enlisted in the military on October 10, 2000 and honorably served in the U.S. Navy for a total of 18 years, 10 months, and 18 days upon his death. During his years of service, he earned numerous medals and commendation ribbons including a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, five Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, three Navy Battle “E” Ribbons, a Global War of Terrorism Service Medal and a Military Outstanding Service Medal.
He will be remembered for his love of country, fine whiskey and exquisite cigars. He was strong. He was resilient. He was a sailor. But he also had a tender side, especially where his wife Kelly was concerned. She was his world and he would do anything for her. They were together for 23 years. A piece of his heart went with her when she passed away in October 2018.
Petty Officer Page is survived by his son Ryan McDermott and wife Cali of Waterville, Maine; daughter Melissa Gillespie and husband John of Tow, Texas; son Ricky Rice of Austin, Texas; son Landon Rice of San Antonio; brother Trevor Palasky of Raeford, North Carolina; sister Jeanette Stutes and husband Mark of El Centro, California; brother David Palasky and wife Merriane of Granite Shoals, Texas; ten grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Avenue, in Kingsland, Texas with full military honors by the U.S. Navy. Reception to follow at Tow Community Center. An online guest book may be signed at www.PutnamCares.com.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325)388-0008.
